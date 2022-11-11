WWII Merchant Marine veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal

TAMPA, Fla. — A 93-year-old veteran from the Tampa Bay area was presented a long-awaited award for his service during World War II.

Jim Powell has dedicated his life to service.

“My life has been great,” said Powell. “I’ve got no regrets.”

The 93-year-old served with the Merchant Marines during World War II and is also a US Navy veteran.

“I quit 7th grade in 1945 and went on Merchant ships,” said Powell. “I sailed ten years on Merchant ships in the Second World War and the Korean War.”

His family shared he has more stories than you’d imagine.

“He convinced his mother to sign him up when he was 15, and when he went on board the ship, he was 16,” said Clifford Powell, Jim’s son.

Now, he volunteers at the American Victory Ship in Tampa.

“Jim Powell is not just one of our older volunteers, he’s one of our longest-standing volunteers,” said Bill Kuzmick, the American Victory Ship’s president.

On Friday, Powell jumped back into uniform and received the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal.

According to the US Department of Defense, in 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act to recognize the Merchant Mariners for their courage and contributions during the war.

“The Merchant service, they took some very high casualties,” said Kuzmick. “In fact by percentage, the highest of all services in World War II, and they’re leaving us at a rapid rate. All the World War II veterans are, so any chance we get a chance to recognize them, they really are that greatest generation."

If you ask Powell how he feels about it all, he’ll put it simply for anyone.

“Hey, I’m just proud as you can be, I guess!” said Powell.