Wife killed in Hillsborough crash after husband runs stop sign: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Ohio passenger was killed in a Hillsborough County crash on Friday after the driver ran a stop sign at an intersection, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 78-year-old Ohio man, was traveling westbound on Manatee Creek Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. with his 81-year-old wife.

A second vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 25-year-old Ruskin woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the Equinox failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the path of the Tucson and was struck, the FHP report stated.

The wife in the Equinox was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.