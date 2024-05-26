Watch Now
Woman, 18, killed in Hillsborough motorcycle mishap

Posted at 12:38 PM, May 26, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Odessa woman was killed on Saturday after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

A 62-year-old Tampa woman was driving a Mazda 6 northbound on Dale Mabry Highway in Hillsborough County at about 10:20 p.m.

The teen on the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on the highway when the Mazda completed a U-turn, just south of Colby Road, and into the victim’s path, FHP officials said.

The teen hit the Mazda, suffering serious injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The Mazda driver was not injured.

 

 

