Whole Foods opens at growing Midtown Tampa development

TAMPA, Fla.—Foodies in Tampa don’t have to wait any longer for more shopping options. A new Whole Foods Market opened at Midtown Tampa, a development in the community that’s continuing to grow.

The new store is 48,000 square feet and welcomed shoppers as they packed the parking lot Wednesday.

“This location, Midtown Tampa, is just a great site for us. We’re located just south of 275 on Dale Mabry Highway, so you can’t miss us when you drive on by. We’re centrally located,” said Jonny Rose, a Senior Marketing Specialist for Whole Foods Market. “This site is great because it’s a walkable, just great environment with hotels and apartments and retail stores.”

The store features everything from traditional grocery shopping to added bonuses including a full-service butcher, coffee bar, even a certified cheese professional. Staff say you’ll be able to find more than 800 local products from Florida throughout the store from over 160 local suppliers.

“This store, which is 48,000 square feet, you get lots of room to shop around and look for your favorite products and be able to have fun shopping. That’s what it’s all about,” said Rose.

The Whole Foods is just a part of a growing development at Midtown Tampa. Nick Haines, the CEO of The Bromley Companies who are the developers for Midtown Tampa, explained they have roughly 50 percent of the retail open and the rest of the retailers are expected to open over the next few months.

“We have BellaBrava, a restaurant in St. Pete, is going to open in August,” said Haines. “We have Joffrey’s Coffee, which is a great local Tampa roastery and coffee shop, is going to open in August, so we have three to four retailers opening up every month into this fall.”

From apartments to retail and more, Haines explained they’re excited about the project being a new urban district in the community.

“We want it to be a really vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment where people can come and shop and stay and work,” said Haines. “Hopefully it’s going to be a new paradigm in kind of mixed-use development in Tampa.”