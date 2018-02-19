Wharton High School holds parent meeting to address school fights and increased police presence

TAMPA, Fla. — Wharton High School officials are meeting with parents Monday evening to discuss the recent fights on campus and increased police presence at the school.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, 67 people have been arrested on campus since August. Most of those arrests stem from fights that have happened on school property, and videos posted on social media.

The district is now going to sit down with parents to talk about what it has done to curb the violence on campus, and the increased police presence. School officials are also asking parents to get involved.

Wharton High School Principal sent the following message about the meeting:

"We will start with a presentation and will provide a process for parents to raise concerns or ask questions after the presentation. In addition, there will be an opportunity for parents to volunteer to be part of the teams that are working to creatively address concerns on our campus. Parents that sign up to help will be contacted for participation in future meetings to provide support and expertise for their specific topic of interest."

The meeting will take place on Monday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Wharton High School.