WATCH: Tampa Police search for suspect in armed robbery

Tampa Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a grocery store on Aug. 9.
  • Tampa Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a grocery store on Aug. 9.
  • Police said the suspect entered the store at 2802 N 29th Street. In the video, he can be seen pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.
  • Authorities said the clerk was not injured, and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
  • Anyone with any information should call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

