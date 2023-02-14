WATCH: Contest winner proposes to girlfriend at center ice in Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Here's a story that will warm your heart for Valentine's Day.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and AdventHealth recently had a contest where a lucky couple would win a date on the ice at Amalie Arena, including a private chef serving the food at the table on center ice.

Kyle Vermilyea and his girlfriend, Jazmine DiCristo, won the contest and came to the arena for the special night. But Kyle had an extra surprise for Jazmine that night.

As soon as they got to center ice, Kyle got down on one knee and proposed to Jazmine. She accepted, and the happy couple was given custom Lightning jersey with Mr. and Mrs. on the backs.