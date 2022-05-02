'Voice of TPA' contest returns, benefits United Way Suncoast

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International is raising funds for United Way Suncoast again by hosting its Voice of TPA contest.

"Voice of TPA" started last year as a first of its kind and resulted in more than $16,000 raised for the United Way.

A $5 donation enters you into the contest and the winner's voice will greet passengers for the entire month of July in place of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's message.

The more you donate after the initial $5, the better your odds of winning. The contest runs from May 2 to May 31 at 2 p.m.

The winner's name will be drawn at random.

Last year, Castor said on Twitter she was "happy to be replaced for this awesome cause."

Click here to enter.