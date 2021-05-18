'Voice of TPA' contest benefits United Way Suncoast

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International is raising funds for United Way Suncoast by hosting a contest where the winner gets to be the voice of TPA’s shuttles for a month.

"Voice of TPA" is the first of its kind. A $5 donation enters you into the contest.

🚨CONTEST ALERT🚨



Want to hear YOUR VOICE on the TPA shuttles?! TPA and @UWSuncoast are partnering up to give one lucky winner the opportunity to be the voice on the TPA shuttles for an entire month!



A $5 donation gets you entered to win! Visit https://t.co/1EHfCmUuWX pic.twitter.com/65MStpQ8Ch — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) May 17, 2021

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Twitter she was "happy to be replaced for this awesome cause."

Click here to enter.