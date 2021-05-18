Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

'Voice of TPA' contest benefits United Way Suncoast

items.[0].image.alt
Robert Boyd
Eckerd College TPA art2.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 06:04:39-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International is raising funds for United Way Suncoast by hosting a contest where the winner gets to be the voice of TPA’s shuttles for a month.

"Voice of TPA" is the first of its kind. A $5 donation enters you into the contest.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said on Twitter she was "happy to be replaced for this awesome cause."

Click here to enter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.