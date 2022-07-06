Virgin Atlantic announces direct daily flights from London to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Virgin Atlantic announced on Wednesday that it's continuing its U.S. expansion with a direct flight from London's Heathrow airport to Tampa International.

The company said the new year-round service would initially start flying four times a week on November 3 but will increase to daily by November 28.

Tickets for the new route go on sale on July 13. Return economy fares start at around $520 per person.

“We at Tampa International Airport are thrilled to offer our first-ever nonstop route to Heathrow and launch this new partnership with Virgin Atlantic. Not only does this create another Tampa-London option for our leisure travelers, but there’s a huge upside for our thriving business community to now have a direct connection to the world’s premier business airport," Joe Lopano, Chief Executive Officer at TPA said. "We expect this to be a popular route during what we know will be a very busy winter travel season at TPA.”

Virgin said it will be the only airline to directly connect the Tampa Bay area with London Heathrow.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the U.S. with this new daily service to Tampa, Florida offering even more choice for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to connect between the US and the UK," Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic said. “Florida is very much a firm favorite for our customers ever since our first flight to Miami back in 1986. With the popular theme parks and the stunning beaches of St Pete and Clearwater within easy reach, we know it’s an area our customers will love to explore.”

