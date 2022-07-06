TAMPA, FLla. — "America's Favorite Airport" is about to make its high-flying fans very happy.

Tampa International Airport (aka TPA) resumed hosting free behind-the-scenes tours of its historic airfields, its labyrinthine baggage system, and its artwork (including that new 21-foot-tall flamingo).

The tour program was put on hiatus due to the pandemic.

But now guests can select a tour best suited for them, including tours for children and people with special needs. If you're an art buff or an aviation buff, the Guest Experience Team caters to your tour delights.

You can click here to book a tour.