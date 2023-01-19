Video shows fast-acting officers rescue baby from stolen car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video from the Tampa Police Department shows officer Steve Zawacki hopping a fence after spotting a stolen car back in August.

Officer Landon Harsin was training with him.

This was more urgent than normal because there was a baby in the backseat when the car was stolen.

“We hopped like a six-foot fence just to get to the baby. We ran straight to the vehicle. I know at the time; I think he was struggling with a little injury. But he cleared that fence. It was no issue just to get to that child," said Harsin.

Thankfully the 11-month-old girl was still in the car.

But she was overheated and lethargic.

“I was emotional. I have kids of my own. And when we open the door, the child was motionless. It appeared lifeless just leaning over the car seat," said Zawacki.

Officers Anthony Hardesty and Martin Pollack showed up just in time.

They got the baby in the air-conditioning and used drops of water to carefully cool her down.

“Officer Pollack and I having prior service in the military, were able to identify this is a heat injury and what to do. Cool the baby down. But not too fast. I don’t want to put the baby into shock," said Hardesty.

“We have kids and my son was just born right before that, so it hit home a little bit," said Pollack.

TPD says the baby made a full recovery thanks to everyone's quick work.

All four officers were honored Thursday with the department’s life-saving award.

But no one has been arrested in this case.