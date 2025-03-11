VIDEO: Man faces felony charge after striking police horse in Ybor City

- A man was arrested after he hit a Tampa Police officer's horse in Ybor City.
- Body worn camera video shows the TPD police officer on a horse attempting to clear crowds from the area when the horse was hit.
- The officer chased after the suspect, tracked him down and arrested him.
- Striking a police animal is a felony.
While current owner Stu Sternberg hasn't said he's ready to sell the Tampa Bay Rays, two groups have emerged as potential buyers.
2 groups express interest in purchasing Tampa Bay Rays