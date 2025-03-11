Watch Now
VIDEO: Man faces felony charge after striking police horse in Ybor City

Tampa Police release video from Ybor City on Saturday night that shows a man strike a police horse and police tracking down the suspect.
  • A man was arrested after he hit a Tampa Police officer's horse in Ybor City.
  • Body worn camera video shows the TPD police officer on a horse attempting to clear crowds from the area when the horse was hit.
  • The officer chased after the suspect, tracked him down and arrested him.
  • Striking a police animal is a felony.

