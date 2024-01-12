Victim turned mentor helping the fight against human trafficking

TAMPA, Fla. — Laura Henderson said her troubled childhood left her vulnerable to exploitation: foster care, alcohol, drugs and rejection.

“Just all through life, anybody that came along that showed me some attention or wanted to be my friend or take care of me, I just was drawn to that,” said Henderson.

Being drawn to the wrong person brought her years of addiction and even prostitution.

“It’s not like I chose it. But I made a lot of decisions that put me in that position,” said Henderson.

Eventually, she escaped, got clean, and now she’s an anti-trafficking mentor with One More Child.

“It means everything. It means I’m taking my pain and turning it into purpose," Henderson said.

Florida ranks third in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases and second for labor trafficking.

Dottie Groover-Skipper, the founder of the Heart Dance Foundation, spent decades fighting human trafficking. She said you might spot a victim working anywhere, from a gentlemen’s club to a restaurant.

“If it’s not just sitting right, if it feels off, then do your best to find out a little bit more information," Groover-Skipper said.

She added that being kidnapped off the street is very rare.

“It’s more about people, kids in particular, that are being groomed over time. Many times by a family member or a family-trusted friend coupled with predators who use social media apps and platforms to gain trust, access, and control over the most vulnerable," Groover-Skipper said.

On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a new effort to rescue victims who are seeking medical care.

Tampa General Hospital will be the first hospital in the state to join the 100% Initiative, training staff to recognize the signs.

“It’s not always how you might imagine it or see it in the movies. Sometimes it happens right under our noses, and it’s places like this. People like this. Specially trained with the passion to be a part of this and really be our soldiers on the front lines,” said Moody.

More than 400 staff members at TGH have completed the training, and hundreds more are signed up.

Meanwhile, those fighting to stop this worldwide crisis say people who are trapped need to know there is hope and help.

“A little bit of hope no matter what, even if it’s one more person at a time. It’s my purpose,” said Henderson.

To report anything suspicious you think might involve human trafficking, call 855-FLA-SAFE.