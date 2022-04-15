Valrico man accused of molesting multiple young girls

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday it arrested a Valrico man suspected of multiple instances of child molestation.

According to the sheriff's office, victims told detectives from 1998-2020, Thomas David Lair, 62, molested young females, many under 12-years-old. Detectives said Lair would befriend the children and their families before the molestation began.

Lair was arrested on five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim under 12) and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15).

Sheriff Chronister said there may be more victims. Anyone victims were encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.