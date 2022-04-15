Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Valrico man accused of molesting multiple young girls

HCSO said there may be more victims out there
Thomas Lair
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Thomas Lair of Valrico is accused of molesting multiple young girls.
Thomas Lair
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:20:56-04

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Friday it arrested a Valrico man suspected of multiple instances of child molestation.

According to the sheriff's office, victims told detectives from 1998-2020, Thomas David Lair, 62, molested young females, many under 12-years-old. Detectives said Lair would befriend the children and their families before the molestation began.

Lair was arrested on five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim under 12) and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15).

Sheriff Chronister said there may be more victims. Anyone victims were encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!