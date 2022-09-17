UT student dead after shooting in West Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one person died after an early Saturday morning shooting in West Tampa.

The victim was later identified by TPD as a student at the University of Tampa (UT).

According to a release, the student was with friends on South Howard Avenue and took an Uber to his home on West Arch Street. After getting out of the Uber, he tried to get into a different vehicle that was parked nearby.

The driver did not know the student, and since he did not know why he was trying to force his way in, allegedly shot the victim out of self-defense. The driver cited that he feared for his life.

According to TPD, police responded to a call about a person being shot around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the student with a gunshot wound. Officers started first aid, but when Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. TPD said that they will not identify the shooter or the victim due to Marsy's Law and the circumstances of the situation.

UT sent out a statement regarding the incident on Sunday.