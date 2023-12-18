USPS carrier killed in hit-and-run crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said a postal carrier in his 60s died after a hit-and-run driver crashed into his postal truck and then sped away.

According to TPD, the crash happened near the intersection of N. River Cove Street and N. Mulberry Street. Investigators said a dark-colored Mercedes sedan hit the postal truck. The postal carrier died at the scene.

The Mercedes was found approximately a mile away with damage consistent with the postal truck hit and run. However, the driver was not in the car, and police are searching for him.

USPS released a statement shortly after news of the incident broke.

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our postal family member. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Lecia Hall.

Tampa Police haven't released the postal carrier's name until next of kin has been notified.

If you have information or video about the hit and run, you're asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.