USF president announces plans to step down, find successor

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida President Rhea Law announced her plans to step down on Monday. A successor will be selected after a national search is conducted.

Law began her term as the university's interim president in 2021 before she moved into the role permanently in March 2022.

“During my tenure, we established bold goals — and thanks to our talented, dedicated team of faculty, staff, administrators and students — we exceeded them, sometimes soaring beyond what many thought was possible,” Law said. “After over 40 years as an employee, student, board member and chair, donor, volunteer and now president, I am filled with gratitude and pride for all we have achieved. Serving this community as USF’s eighth president has been the honor of my lifetime, and I look forward to cheering on the continued success of this incredible university.”

Under the guidance of Law and her leadership team, USF broke ground on a brand new stadium in November 2024, which is scheduled to open in 2027. The university also opened a new Judy Genshaft Honors College building, a new Student Health & Wellness Center on the Tampa campus, the Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility to support USF Athletics and the first-ever student housing on the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

“Rhea Law has truly been the right leader at the right time for the University of South Florida. I am forever grateful that she was willing to accept this role, first on an interim basis, and then permanently after members of our community urged her to apply and supported her for the position,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. “By every measure, Rhea has been exceptional in leading our university to unprecedented levels of success. For more than four decades, she has stayed connected to USF, and we would not be where we are today without her.”

USF said they will provide an update on the launch of a national search for a new president in the coming days.