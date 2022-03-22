Watch
USF names Rhea Law as school's eighth president

USF
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:36:36-04

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida interim president Rhea Law will shed the interim tag as she's been named the president-elect of the school.

Law's selection came after an interview process that included another finalist, Jeffrey Talley. The selection of Law came during a Board of Trustees session on Tuesday.

According to her bio, Law, a USF alumna, earned her undergraduate degree from USF and earned a law degree at the Stetson University College of Law. She's also served as CEO of Florida law firm Fowler White Boggs and was a founding member of the USF Board of Trustees where she also spent five years as vice-chair and four years as the chair.

Her selection will have to be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors. If confirmed, she'll be the school's eighth president.

Law will replace Steven Curral who served as school president from 2019-2021.

