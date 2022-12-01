Tweet from Lightning's Pat Maroon leads to thousands in donations for mental health coalition

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Thrive CEO Carrie Zeisse knew the tweet from Lightning winger Pat Maroon was coming, but she had no idea the impact it would have.

“I was just, first of all, overwhelmed by the overall conversation that’s happening. The other tweets. The other stories. This has struck a chord,” said Zeisse.

During Tuesday’s Lightning vs. Bruins game, New England Sports Network broadcaster Jack Edwards and analyst Andy Brickley took several jabs related to Maroon’s weight.

Some are calling it fat-shaming.

And while we don’t know how personally Maroon took it all, he did have a reply.

Maroon answered, not with name-calling, but with a Tweet that read:

“In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying, and body image I am making a $2,000 donation in the name of Jack Edwards to Tampa Bay Thrives.”

He also encouraged others to do the same.

“To take the high road and instead reframe the issue around the impact for others who may not have the same access to resources that many of us do, that’s important,” said Zeisse.

Tampa Bay Thrive has a free support line, 844-YOU-OK.

They also offer free therapy sessions and have a partnership with local hospitals to provide immediate mental health care.

Their mission is to take the stigma out of mental health care, and they said Maroon is helping do just that.

“What he just did was help elevate that message of you don’t have to be afraid of people who might not see this otherwise,” said Zeisse.

No response from Jack Edwards.

But donations for Tampa Bay Thrive are coming from all over including the Lightning Foundation, Maroon’s teammates and even other teams like the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay Thrive said they will use the money to help deal with the crisis involving teen suicide.