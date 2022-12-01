Pat Maroon, mocked by a broadcaster, donates to mental health charity in response

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa bay lightning forward Pat Maroon is responding after broadcaster Jack Edwards mocked his size during Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Bolts and the Boston Bruins.

Maroon posted a tweet saying he was making a two-thousand dollar donation to Tampa Bay Thrives, a non-profit group assisting those struggling with mental health.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

In the post, he said he made the donation in the name of "Edwards," who mocked him.

And maroon encourages his followers to also donate.

The Lightning Foundation also responded with their own tweet and encouraged people to donate to the Tampa Bay Thrives non-profit.

Words matter, and the words we choose to use can impact the mental well-being of others.



Join @patmaroon in supporting @TampaBayThrives via the Lightning Foundation to help put mental well-being first. https://t.co/pnhCl0oqZq — Lightning Foundation (@LightningFDN) November 30, 2022

Six hours after their tweet, they thanked hockey fans for their generosity and announced they would be matching donations made by bolts' players.