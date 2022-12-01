Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pat Maroon, mocked by a broadcaster, donates to mental health charity in response

Oilers Lightning hockey
Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) warms up during an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Oilers Lightning hockey
Posted at 10:24 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 22:24:45-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa bay lightning forward Pat Maroon is responding after broadcaster Jack Edwards mocked his size during Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Bolts and the Boston Bruins.

Maroon posted a tweet saying he was making a two-thousand dollar donation to Tampa Bay Thrives, a non-profit group assisting those struggling with mental health.

In the post, he said he made the donation in the name of "Edwards," who mocked him.

And maroon encourages his followers to also donate.

The Lightning Foundation also responded with their own tweet and encouraged people to donate to the Tampa Bay Thrives non-profit.

Six hours after their tweet, they thanked hockey fans for their generosity and announced they would be matching donations made by bolts' players.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.