Trooper uninjured in vehicle crash in Tampa, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was uninjured in a crash involving their patrol vehicle and another car in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:49 p.m. Saturday, an FHP trooper was traveling eastbound in the center lane of Fowler Avenue.

A red Toyota RAV4 was turning right from northbound 56th Street to eastbound Fowler Avenue.

The vehicle turned across the outside lane into the path of the trooper in the center lane, causing the front right of the trooper’s vehicle to strike the left front of the Toyota.

The trooper’s vehicle was then pushed into the inside lane of travel, striking a red Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound in the inside lane.

All vehicles involved came to rest facing east after the collision.

No injuries were reported by anyone involved.