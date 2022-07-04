TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for Boom by the Bay event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will be closing several roads in Tampa on Monday, July 4 for this year's Boom by the Bay event.

The closures will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. Drivers can expect closures along Bayshore Boulevard, in addition to Channelside and Downtown Tampa. There will also be closures to and from Harbor Island and Davis Islands. Here are the list of roads impacted:



Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street

Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge

Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard

W. Brorein Street – 2 southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard

S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive

City of Tampa

The City of Tampa is hosting its annual Boom by the Bay event along Bayshore Boulevard. In addition to fireworks, residents and guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, and more family-friendly activities.

For more information on the Boom by the Bay event visit the City of Tampa here.