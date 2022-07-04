Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for Boom by the Bay event in Tampa

boom by the bay.png
City of Tampa
boom by the bay.png
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:06:39-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will be closing several roads in Tampa on Monday, July 4 for this year's Boom by the Bay event.

The closures will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. Drivers can expect closures along Bayshore Boulevard, in addition to Channelside and Downtown Tampa. There will also be closures to and from Harbor Island and Davis Islands. Here are the list of roads impacted:

  • Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street
  • Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge
  • Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard
  • W. Brorein Street – 2 southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard
  • S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive
road closure.png

The City of Tampa is hosting its annual Boom by the Bay event along Bayshore Boulevard. In addition to fireworks, residents and guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, and more family-friendly activities.

For more information on the Boom by the Bay event visit the City of Tampa here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.