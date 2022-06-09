Boom by the Bay returning to Tampa to celebrate 4th of July

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa officially announced the return of Boom by the Bay Thursday morning.

The annual tradition, which started in 2019, will be held on Monday, July 4, and feature three fireworks displays along Tampa's waterfront.

“We could not be more excited to announce the return of this BOOMing Tampa tradition,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Bringing our community together to celebrate is what we do best, and what better occasion than the Fourth of July. We’re looking forward to a fun and patriotic day, topped off by a massive firework show you won’t want to miss.”

If you plan on attending, you can watch fireworks light up Tampa's night sky at the following locations:

Bayshore Boulevard (south of Davis Islands Bridge) - largest fireworks display!

Sparkman Wharf

Armature Works

According to the City of Tampa, the firework show along Bayshore will feature "an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky – the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens."

Aside from the fireworks, attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a water ski show, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront.

For more information about Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay Presented by TECO, including a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com or text BOOM to 888-777 to receive special notifications.