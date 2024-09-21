TPD arrests suspect caught on camera during armed robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested Sebastian Scott, 21, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the 29th Street Store.

Police said Scott entered the store at 2802 N 29th Street on September 19, 2024. He was seen on security footage pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.

Authorities said the clerk was not injured, and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

An investigation revealed that Scott was the suspect in multiple robberies and burglaries across the area, including an armed robbery at the 29th Street Store on August 9, 2024 and at M&M Food and Meat store located at 5010 N 15th St on September 16, 2024.

Scott was arrested and charged with three felony counts for the armed robbery on Tuesday.

Scott was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, armed burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and armed robbery while wearing a mask in relation to previous crimes. He is currently being held at Orient Road Jail.