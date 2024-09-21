Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD arrests suspect caught on camera during armed robbery

Tampa Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a grocery store on Aug. 9.
armed robbery.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested Sebastian Scott, 21, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the 29th Street Store.

Police said Scott entered the store at 2802 N 29th Street on September 19, 2024. He was seen on security footage pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.

Authorities said the clerk was not injured, and the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

An investigation revealed that Scott was the suspect in multiple robberies and burglaries across the area, including an armed robbery at the 29th Street Store on August 9, 2024 and at M&M Food and Meat store located at 5010 N 15th St on September 16, 2024.

Scott was arrested and charged with three felony counts for the armed robbery on Tuesday.

Scott was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, armed burglary of a conveyance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and armed robbery while wearing a mask in relation to previous crimes. He is currently being held at Orient Road Jail.

"You're going to see a big improvement to traffic flow in this area,"
Nearly $865 million later and the new Howard Frankland bridge is entering its final phase of construction.

Howard Frankland Bridge nearing completion of construction

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.