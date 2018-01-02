Things to watch for in Tampa in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. — You can expect to keep your eye on some big things in the Bay area for 2018.

First off – it will be a big year for politics as Governor Rick Scott reaches his term limit as governor.

Floridians will be voting for a new governor, so we can expect to see a lot of campaigning across the Sunshine state.

There is also wide speculation that Scott will run for a U.S. senate seat.

Also in Florida, there will be a slight raise to minimum wage. You can expect the minimum wage to go up $0.15 an hour. However, for most people that will only increase their salary around twenty dollars a month.

Some big projects to look forward to this year: the nation’s first Crystal Lagoon will open in Wesley Chapel. You can expect the 16 million gallons of purified water to open in Spring. There is also construction for a second location in Wimauma.

Also, Tampa’s downtown will continue to transform. Jeff Vinik will continue construction for the three-billion-dollar investment to what’s being called Water Street Tampa.

This will include affordable housing, and luxury apartments, 30 new buildings, restaurants and parks.

This will add more jobs to the area as well.

Some other things to watch for: Amazon is expected to announce in 2018 if they will bring their new headquarters to Tampa-St. Pete.