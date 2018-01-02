Things to watch for in Tampa in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. — You can expect to keep your eye on some big things in the Bay area for 2018.
First off – it will be a big year for politics as Governor Rick Scott reaches his term limit as governor.
Floridians will be voting for a new governor, so we can expect to see a lot of campaigning across the Sunshine state.
There is also wide speculation that Scott will run for a U.S. senate seat.
Also in Florida, there will be a slight raise to minimum wage. You can expect the minimum wage to go up $0.15 an hour. However, for most people that will only increase their salary around twenty dollars a month.
Some big projects to look forward to this year: the nation’s first Crystal Lagoon will open in Wesley Chapel. You can expect the 16 million gallons of purified water to open in Spring. There is also construction for a second location in Wimauma.