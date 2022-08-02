Watch Now
Thieves attempt jewelry store robbery in Citrus Park Mall Tuesday afternoon

Westfield Citrus Park
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 02, 2022
CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Armed thieves targeted Diamond Galleria jewelers at the Citrus Park Mall in a brazen attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The thieves hit the store around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams was at the mall when the robbery happened. Williams said she heard some commotion, and then things became chaotic as what was happening became known to shoppers.

Deputies responded to the mall, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department hasn't said if any arrests have been made after the attempted robbery. Deputies were still at the scene after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Williams said the mall remains open, but some of the stores in the mall closed voluntarily.

