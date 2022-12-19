TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa kicked off the first night of Chanukah as it hosted a Menorah lighting festival downtown.

"It's one of my favorite Jewish holidays. It's based on a miracle, by the way, when the Jews only had enough oil for one night, and it ended up lasting for eight nights. It's also a story about the Maccabees, who fought against the invaders and how they conquered the bad guys, basically," Allen Berrebbi, attending the festival, said.

Outside City Hall the Menorah will light up downtown in celebration of the Jewish holiday Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

"The highlight of the festival is the lighting of Tampa's largest menorah together with city officials, city council members and county commissioners," Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, said.

Rabbi Mendy said the lighting of the menorah is a Jewish tradition, but it has universal symbolism.

"A candle illuminates its entire surroundings. Now when a candle shares its light with another candle. Your original candle is not diminished, the light grows stronger. So when we reach out to one another and we share love and kindness. It doesn't make a smaller makes us bigger and stronger when we're united," Rabbi Mendy added.

Chanukah is a tradition some parents are working to carry on.

We kind of don’t do that much for Chanukah. So, you know, there's Christmas and Hanukkah in our family so my wife's been trying to push more than a Chanukah tradition, especially for my daughter to learn about it," Jason Neuman, attending the festival, said.

Thunderbug even made an appearance. There were face paintings and Tampa Fire Rescue dropped chocolate coins from the sky.

"I just love being with my people and everybody having a good time and celebrating and seeing the kids go crazy for the coins and the dreidel it's a lot of fun," Berrebbi explained,

It’s a holiday family and friends are grateful to be celebrating together.

"It teaches us that life is all about progress and growing stronger and more light each night tells us that as long as we're moving in the right direction we're doing a great job," Rabbi Mendy, said.