The City of Tampa approves new steps to protect cemeteries

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is beginning to take additional steps to protect cemeteries, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The City Council and Castor administration have approved new policies to recognize cemetery sites, as well as protect them from future development and support preservation efforts of the sites.

“This is an important step in ensuring that the cemeteries that are under the City of Tampa’s control are protected in perpetuity, even as the City grows and changes around them," Council Chairman Joseph Citro said.

Measures will extend to public and private cemeteries and include lands that haven't been discovered yet. The City currently owns five cemeteries, including Oaklawn, deeded in 1850, and the first cemetery in Tampa, and Woodlawn, which dates back to 1888.