Thanksgiving meal costs are down this year, new survey says

TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving around the corner, families are making sure their grocery lists are just right to plan out the perfect meal.

Sandra Flament's Thanksgiving table will be filled with kids and grandkids this year.

"It's the turkey that's the centerpiece, then we have the rolls, green bean casserole, and sweet potatoes,” Flament said.

While she hasn't tackled shopping yet, she's careful about her list to keep costs low.

“We've kinda done alright because we're very careful about writing our lists and being meticulous about it,” Flament said.

Something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — dinner costs are down, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

It found a meal for 10 people will add up to $58.08. That's down five percent from last year.

Here's a look at the average price for some other Thanksgiving favorites:



Cranberries: $2.35

Sweet potatoes: $2.93

Cube stuffing: $4.08

Pumpkin pie mix: $4.15

16-pound turkey: $25.67

The AFBF found seven items went down in price this year, including turkey, sweet potatoes, frozen peas, a vegetable tray of carrots and celery, pumpkin pie mix, pie crusts, and whole milk. On the other hand, items like dinner rolls, fresh cranberries, whipping cream, and cubed stuffing increased.

However, prices might not be what they once were. The organization pointed out that the price tag for this year's Thanksgiving meal is still about 20 percent more than five years ago.

“Prices are very high," Joana Quesada with AFBF said. "The birds are getting higher and higher, too. That's not very good when you're on social security."

Even as the holiday inches closer, shoppers said serving up something special with their families is priceless.

"I'm grateful for life. I'm grateful for the family,” Flament said. “I'm just grateful."