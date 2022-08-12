Teens arrested on charges related to deadly July accident in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said two people had been arrested for their alleged role in a DUI-related traffic crash that killed a 16-year-old.

Police said the accident happened on July 24 and started when Austin Lewis, 17, and Kristopher Trenker, 19, started an illegal street race on Adamo Drive near 50th Street.

According to TPD, as the two raced at speeds up to 120 miles per hour, another car came at Lewis' vehicle in the opposite direction. Lewis swerved to avoid the car and drove his car into the median, where he hit a cement culvert.

Lewis' car then went airborne and rolled multiple times. TPD said a 16-year-old in the back seat of Lewis' car was "partially ejected" and died at the scene from his injuries.

Police arrested both and said Lewis' blood alcohol level was .08 on the night of the accident.

Lewis faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Trenker faces charges including vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving while a license is suspended or revoked.