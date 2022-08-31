Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba headed to Chicago rehab hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach on July 1st.

Less than a week later he complained of a headache and the 13-year-old developed a fever and hallucinations.

“Caleb’s only been to the beach twice in his life. It was June 10th and July 1st, and it was the same beach. It was Port Charlotte Beach complex," said Caleb's mother Jesse Ziegelbauer.

Doctors said Caleb was likely infected with the brain-eating Naegleria Fowleri amoeba, although the CDC has not yet confirmed it is an amoeba.

The amoeba is found in warm freshwater like lakes and rivers and enters the body through the nose.

The beach complex in Port Charlotte is brackish, where rivers combine with seawater.

Most people infected with the amoeba never recover. Caleb has already survived longer than most.

“He is made of pure grit and determination and it is exactly that which we are banking on to wake him up. I can’t wait for him to share his story. It is his and only his to share," said Ziegelbauer.

The next step is in Chicago, where Caleb will be treated at one of the nation’s top rehab facilities.

Tampa-based Jet ICU is flying Caleb and his family there at no cost.

“We heard about the story. We had to step in. He’s already beat the odds. So hopefully we can help further his care and his recovery," said Jared Way, Jet ICU flight paramedic.

Caleb’s mom said the simple way to prevent this from happening is to wear noseplugs when swimming in open water.

Meanwhile, there have been small victories like when Caleb opened his eyes a few weeks ago.

“Every finger twitch we see makes us excited for what’s to come and hopeful," said Ziegelbauer.

There is a Facebook page, Fighting on the Outside, where updates are released for Caleb Ziegelbauer, and a GoFundMe page if you want to donate to the family.