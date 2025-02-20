Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Teen arrested for injuring woman in hit and run crash in Tampa, HCSO says

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for leaving the scene of a crash that left the victim with serious injuries.

On Feb. 18, around 5:34 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of CR 579 and Clay Pit Road. HCSO said they found a female victim on the ground with injuries to her face and a possible broken leg. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies believed the driver was operating a black Honda. They searched the area, found the vehicle pulling into a neighborhood, and conducted a traffic stop.

the teen was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.


"IT JUST CONTINUES TO GET WORSE EVERY DAY."
The Tarpon Springs home has been involved in a years-long code enforcement case, but the debris has only increased after Hurricane Helene and Milton, according to outraged neighbors.

Piles of trash and debris fill Tarpon Springs home's yard

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.