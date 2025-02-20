Teen arrested for injuring woman in hit and run crash in Tampa, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for leaving the scene of a crash that left the victim with serious injuries.
On Feb. 18, around 5:34 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of CR 579 and Clay Pit Road. HCSO said they found a female victim on the ground with injuries to her face and a possible broken leg. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies believed the driver was operating a black Honda. They searched the area, found the vehicle pulling into a neighborhood, and conducted a traffic stop.
the teen was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
