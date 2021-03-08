Teachers, staff line up for vaccinations in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to grading the vaccination process in Hillsborough County, Nicole Leonick gives it an "A."

“It was so quick. Normally, I hate getting shots. But it was just so quick and easy. I was like 'wait, we're done? We’re good? Ok,'" she said.

Leonick has been teaching second and third graders from Booker T. Washington Elementary online from her home. But she says after she gets the second shot, she’ll be ready to return to the classroom.

“It was hard waiting so long. I was asked to go back into the classroom many times. For me it was a hard decision to make to think about the risks versus the benefits," said Leonick.

Hillsborough County is offering 1,000 shots a day of the Pfizer vaccine at Ed Radice Sports Complex. They have another site open for school staff in Gibsonton at the Vance Vogel Sports Complex.

“The more shots that we get to the people that work in these schools, the closer we can get to opening schools back up fully. And getting kids back in the class, parents back to work. And getting a little bit more back to normal," said Emergency Management Coordinator, Jay Rajyaguru.

"I don’t ever get the flu shot. So getting the vaccine, I just felt like it was the right thing to do," said reading coach Marissa Suits.

The Hillsborough County School District tells ABC Action News:

“Our School Board Members, Superintendent, and leadership team have advocated for all school staff to have priority for COVID-19 vaccinations since the government rollout. Our educators have worked tirelessly to put students first despite the challenging circumstances as they continue to enter the classroom every single day. This district is now one step closer to beating the virus, and we are thrilled to know so many employees are taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Registration is required for the county sites and you must live or work in Hillsborough County.

For more information, click here.

