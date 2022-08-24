Teacher at Odessa daycare arrested for child abuse days after co-owner's arrest for same charge: HCSO

ODESSA, Fla. — Days after the co-owner/director of an Odessa daycare was arrested and charged with child abuse, a teacher at the school is now facing the same charge.

Tara Ballou, 28, was arrested on Tuesday. She's a teacher and employee at the Children's Land of Imagination Academy.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed her forcefully pushing and pulling at a child's arms, legs, head and neck in an attempt to get the child to nap. HCSO said it also showed her placing her left leg across the top of the child's body to hold him down.

The victim was "crying and flailing their legs" throughout the incident, HCSO said.

On August 19, Rong Lui, 51, was also arrested for child abuse after she used similar tactics on a child to get him to nap, HCSO said. Lui is the co-owner and director of the daycare.

The sheriff's office shared this video of the alleged incidents. Some readers may find it difficult to watch.

The investigation is ongoing, and any future updates will come from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Office. If you have any more information regarding this case or feel your child may be a victim of abuse, please call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

"The arrest of a second person in this case shows the dedication our investigators have in seeking out those who harm the innocent and vulnerable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The video is hard to watch but gives us a clear view of the mistreatment happening under their watch. We ask all parents who feel their children may have been victims of abuse at this daycare to talk with our detectives."