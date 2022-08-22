HSCO: Local daycare director arrested and charged with child abuse

ODESSA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives said they arrested a co-owner of a daycare in Odessa after learning a child was abused at the school.

HCSO said in June 2022, Rong Liu, the owner and director of Children's Land of Imagination Academy, was reportedly abusive to a child under her care.

Detectives said through an investigation they were able to confirm that in an attempt to put a child down for a nap, Liu, 51, forcefully pushed and pulled the head and neck of the child with her hand. According to detectives, Liu was seen placing both of her legs across the top of the child's body to try and hold them down. Officials said the child was crying and flailing their legs throughout the incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Liu on August 19 and charged her with child abuse.

"It is sickening to hear that the person responsible for dozens of children at daycare would inflict this type of punishment on the vulnerable persons in her care," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The investigation is still ongoing.