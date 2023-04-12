Watch Now
Taylor Swift fans rush to the opening of merchandise booths at stadium

Lined up for hours ahead of the opening Wednesday
Fans line up for merchandise of Taylor Swift
Swifties lined up hours ahead of merchandise booths opening on 4/12/2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Fans line up for merchandise of Taylor Swift
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:18:20-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The rain may have been falling but Taylor Swift fans were able to shake it off as they lined up for hours awaiting the opening of merchandise booths a little more than 48 hours before her first of three Tampa concerts.

But there was no bad blood among the fans as they ran to the booths that opened around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Swift fans were all hoping to land a piece of merchandise before the superstar singer takes the stage at Raymond James Stadium starting Thursday night.

Here's what it looked like as Swift fans ran to the booths when they opened.

WATCH: Taylor Swift fans rush the merchandise booth as they open

Tickets for the show are sold out and are selling for hundreds or thousands of dollars over face value on the secondary ticket market.

