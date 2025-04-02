Tax experts share tips, important information ahead of tax filing deadline

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The IRS started accepting tax returns on January 27. While the deadline for most of the country is April 15, this year, it’s May 1 for Floridians.

The IRS has extended the deadline because of last year’s hurricanes.

WATCH tax experts share tips and important information ahead of tax filing deadline

How to file your taxes last minute

“Now that May 1 deadline is very important for people who owe money to the IRS because if you don’t file, there are penalties for not filing on time,” said Lisa Leslie, UF IFAS Hillsborough Extension Agent.

So even if you can’t pay right now, she encourages you to file on time if you owe money to avoid that charge.

“People should also know that if they’re due a refund, they have up to three years to file and collect that refund, and there is no penalty really for that,” said Leslie.

Leslie is IRS VITA certified and offers tax prep education.

She sees many people get confused about standard deductions versus itemized deductions.

“A lot of folks think, 'Oh, I have a house and a mortgage. I get to claim a lot of different things.' But really, in truth, the standard deduction is so high for a married filing jointly couple. It's $29,200, so in a lot of cases, they're better off going with the standard deduction,” said Leslie.

“Also, one thing that people don’t realize is that they’ll have children who maybe have a little side job, maybe a little part-time job. Their child is their dependent, and that’s great, but their child can also file a return and get some of their tax money back, or they may even have a filing requirement. The important thing is just that the child notes on their return or in the software that they’re a dependent,” said Leslie.

Some tax experts, like University of Tampa Associate Professor Christian Plesner Rossing, believe this year, more people should consider filing electronically versus paper because of potential government changes.

“If you’re a paper filer, you don’t want to have your tax return getting stuck somewhere because the person that usually picks it up is not there anymore,” said Rossing.

Refunds are typically sent within 21 days, according to the IRS, but for paper returns that could be more than four weeks.

The IRS website has options to help you file for free online.

Officials want people to be on high alert because as the tax deadline gets closer, more scammers will try to steal your personal information.

So remember, the IRS will not contact you via text or email.

“In most cases, the IRS is going to send you a letter and say hey, we need some clarification on that,” said Leslie.

If you have a simple tax return, you’re encouraged to file your taxes yourself.

Make sure you use a reputable site to file.

“Once you start having more complex items in your revenue stream and maybe on your expenses, you might want to seek out some professional help,” said Rossing.

If your return is more complicated, do research on tax advisors before selecting someone to help you.

“Be mindful about who you hand over some of your most sensitive information to. It’s very personal information. Not just the dollar amount but also a lot of the data that you provide about yourself,” said Rossing.

Leslie is hosting a webinar on April 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. about understanding and managing federal income tax liability. You can register for free here.

For a link to free tax prep software for an adjusted gross income up to $84,000, click here.

If your adjusted gross income exceeds $84,000, direct filing may be an option.