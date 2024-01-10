Tampa's King State coffee shop and bar fighting to keep doors open, nearby construction driving customers away

TAMPA, Fla. — For nearly the past five years, King State on Floribraska Avenue in Tampa has drawn in coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts from near and far.

“They put this spot here. Everybody loves it,” said customer Marlon Gilkes.

It’s been a popular spot in the community for a morning cup or an afternoon pick-me-up—that is, until recently.

“Nobody knows that they’re allowed to be here because it looks like you’re breaking the law. And that’s been the last three months of our life,” said Tim McTague, Co-Founder of King State.

Back in September, a multi-agency construction project started on Floribraska Avenue as part of an effort to upgrade water infrastructure and improve safety, which put King State smack dab in the center of a construction zone.

“We were looking to get into Quarter 4 because this past summer was the hottest summer on record and we were really looking forward to the weather cooling off and making up some ground for the end of the year and start this year off right. Instead, the day it cooled off, nobody could get to our bar,” said McTague.

The construction has expanded since September.

“By October, it was in our front yard and completely crushed our Quarter 4. We did less this Quarter 4 in 2023 than we did when we were takeout only during COVID. And the only way we survived those numbers with COVID is because the government gave us assistance. Now we’re on our own. Everything is twice as expensive, and our revenue is a three-year low. It’s all because nobody can get here,” said McTague.

Now, because of the lane closures, King State co-founders Tim McTague and Nate Young can sit in the middle of Floribraska Avenue, with no cars in sight.

“We are currently sitting, having a morning coffee in the middle of a four-lane, bustling street called Floribraska, where our bar and coffee shop is,” said McTague.

“This is rush hour. This is 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., this is packed all the time, and you could have a kickball match here at this point,” he added.

The owners said what’s adding to the confusion is all the road closure and detour signs.

“When you try to come to King State all you see is detours, road closed, local traffic only. And we have signs straight off the interstate saying road closed and a giant arrow pointing everyone away from this street,” said McTague.

“I think that’s been the toughest part is people hitting us up and just confused on where to go or not knowing if we’re open,” said King State Co-Founder Nate Young.

“It’s difficult because it used to be a straight shot, and now, for months on end, you had to take all these alternate routes, and depending on traffic, it could make it even worse,” said Gilkes.

“It’s crushing our business. I know it’s frustrating a lot of our neighbors, but for us, we’re just in a spot where if you can’t get here, you can’t get here, and you need to be able to get here,” said McTague.

“Our staff was having to drive over curbs just to get to work. So if people that we pay to come to work can barely get here, who's going to go out of their way to pay to be here?” he added.

The owners have been fighting for months to keep the coffee shop open.

“We’ve literally tried everything we can. From posting to being lighthearted about it, short of begging people to come here, short of making staff adjustments. Doing so much has just been a tough go to hit this spot after we feel like we’ve done everything we possibly can to get through another week. But zero communication, and never knowing when it’s going to end, and so it’s very, very tiring,” said Young.

“Really disheartening and frustrating to do as much as we have to be here and kind of just feel like now we’re on our own and kind of feel like it’s out of sight, out of mind,” he added.

Construction on this phase of the Floribraska Complete Streets project could go until the spring, a season King State may not get to see.

“We won’t make it until April without the city stepping in,” said McTague.

He and Young said they never received any notification that construction was starting and have filed a claim with the city for lost business income.

“We rely on commuting traffic. We rely on a lot of things that we just don’t have and had no warning. Nobody from the city, nobody from the construction company told us a plan, when they’re going to move certain things where,” said McTague.

“There has to be a plan in place for businesses to see it through. It doesn’t help us if it’s a beautiful street and we can’t make it,” said Young.

“It’s just beyond frustrating to still be here and have it look like we’re still not even close. It's not like, ‘Oh, one more week, or, 'You get through a couple more days.' This just feels like it’s hard to think this is going to end,” he added.

ABC Action News reached out to the city to get answers.

Officials shared this statement:

The work along Floribraska Avenue is a multi-phase, multi-agency project known as the Floribraska Complete Streets project that includes upgrades to our water infrastructure and improvements to pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver safety. The work in the area icritical to improving the services our residents and businesses depend on.

Construction to replace aging water pipes started in September near Nebraska Avenue. The current work in the area of King State is expected to be finished by late February or early March. Construction on the mobility portion of the project will start in May. The contractor leading the project is JVS Incorporated. Throughout the project, JVS has been working in the area six days a week, including during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The City and its contractors have been working to maintain access to King State during construction. Plans are in place to create signage that will show customers that King State is open, and help drivers navigate current closures.

City staff have spoken with the owners of King State and have connected them with the City’s Risk Management team so that they can file a claim for lost business income.

The City and its contractor followed all notification requirements and have made contact with the owner as well as staff and management on several occasions. Nevertheless, we have identified areas where we can improve our communications and are currently reevaluating our approach for notifying residents and businesses that may be impacted by future construction. This includes expanding our notification process and increased signage, so that motorists can be made aware when local businesses remain open during construction.

“We know that this stuff is necessary. Obviously, repairs have to be made, and upgrades have to be made. Eventually, they’re supposed to be doing another upgrade here, which is great if we can make it to that. And what’s the plan for that?” said Young.

In the meantime, they’re relying on more community support to help them make it through.

“We are open, and we will be open as long as we possibly can,” said Young. “Everything helps. Buying a bag of coffee, buying beer out. It’s all connected."

McTague and Young plan to attend Thursday’s 9 a.m. Tampa City Council meeting to speak to city leaders in person about how construction is impacting their business.

“We want to work with them, try and figure something out,” said Young.