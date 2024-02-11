Tampa woman says noise from neighboring car track is 'unbearable'

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Julie Matteson has a collection of recordings, which she said are of the sound of high-performance cars speeding around the track next to her Tampa home.

“The burst of noise is like zoom, and then the building even louder," she said.

Matteson said she recorded one on a recent Sunday morning.

“You are talking about cars that are over a hundred decibels and full-on race track cars I’ve seen being taken in there,” she said.

The Motor Enclave opened last year off I-75 just north of 1-4, featuring about 300 garages that some refer to as car condos.

But it’s the Formula One-style track that has Matteson so frustrated.

She said during the approval process, she was misled.

“It was noise wouldn’t be an issue. You know there would be buildings to block the noise," she said.

She also lives near Tampa Executive Airport and the interstate but said the track volume is at another level.

“Really bad days, I just leave. I just have to leave. I should be able to go inside my house and get away from the noise, but I can’t,” said Matteson.

I talked with Motor Enclave founder Brad Oleshansky, who said he tried to be as helpful as possible and address Matteson's concerns.

However, according to him, the facility is in full compliance with zoning, and building sound walls wouldn’t help.

He also said the values of surrounding property have skyrocketed.

Hillsborough County officials tell me the Motor Enclave is in compliance with all conditions, and there is no legal basis to change those conditions of approval.

Matteson said she is considering suing over the issue to at least cover the cost of getting triple-pane windows that will block the noise.

She said she’s not against the car enthusiasts and understands the big investment the developers made here.

“Yes, it’s big money, but in the process, it’s not necessary to destroy what I have," said Matteson.

