Tampa using new technology to address forever chemicals in drinking water

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department is holding a press conference on Monday to debut new technology that aims to improve drinking water in the city.

It comes as the Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to release new regulations on the levels of forever chemicals in drinking water.

The water department said the new technology will set them up to be ahead of the curve.

Forever chemicals are man-made, and they break down slowly over time. Researchers are looking into the impacts of long-term exposure, but studies do show that forever chemicals may have negative health effects on people.

The Tampa Water Department will release that new technology at the David L. Tippin Treatment Facility.

It's called Suspended Ion Exchange or SIX. The water department started this pilot program back in 2020.

Officials said this technology will put Tampa's Water Department at the forefront of the efforts to address forever chemical concerns.