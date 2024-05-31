Tampa Theatre unveils new microcinema, adding to nearly 100-year history

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Theatre, designed by architect John Eberson, opened on October 15, 1926. Now, after nearly 100 years, a new addition has been unveiled.

John Taylor can remember the first time he walked into the Tampa Theatre nearly 30 years ago.

“There’s nothing like this, and even John Eberson said that of all the ones that he was an architect for, that he thought this was his favorite,” said Taylor, a former Theatre board member.

Now just to the side of the box office, Taylor’s name is on the door of the Theatre’s first expansion in history.

“I would think that they would like to feel that they’re part of the community for preserving such a magnificent facility like this,” said Taylor.

The John T. Taylor Screening Room is a 43-seat microcinema that was once the site of a florist shop. It now allows for more screen capacity and gives more flexibility and programming. The ribbon was officially cut on the addition on Friday.

“The textures, the colors, the fabrics, and everything in here had the DNA of Tampa Theatre, but it’s a different space, and it’s quite intimate,” said John Bell, the President and CEO of the Tampa Theatre.

Last year, ABC Action News shared how Tampa’s CRA board approved a $14 million funding request to repair and restore the Tampa Theatre.

WFTS

Bell explained that their Second Century Campaign aims to fully restore the building by its 100th birthday, which is in October 2026.

“That’s about a $25 million total project, including this piece, which is the first piece that we’re opening, but down the road, in 2025 and 2026, there will be additional improvements and renovations made to the Theatre,” said Bell. “As you can imagine with a 98-year-old building, there’s a lots of things behind the scenes that need to be taken care of.”

The idea is to present the building as a fully restored gift to the community for year 100, hoping that the historic landmark will continue serving the community for 100 more.

“This history and this Theatre is something that no other town in America has like Tampa,” said Taylor.

Officials said the first film shown on the Theatre’s second screen will be The Old Oak, chosen for its cinematic theme of bringing people together for a shared experience. Bell said they'll have open houses for the public next week.