Tampa ranks in top 10 cities with worst drivers, Forbes study says

Sarah Hollenbeck
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 12, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — According to a study from Forbes Advisor, Tampa ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America.

The study compared the 50 most populated cities in the US and looked at five key metrics to identify where drivers engage in the most dangerous behaviors.

The metrics Forbes looked at were the number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, the total number of fatal car accidents, the number of people killed in fatal crashes, the number of fatal crashes involving speeding and the number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver.

Tampa came in 10th place and received of score of 77.13 out of 100. Forbes reported that Tampa had the eighth-highest total number of fatal car accidents and the ninth-highest number of people killed in fatal crashes.

The top three cities with the worst drivers were Albuquerque, New Mexico; Memphis, Tennessee; and Detroit, Michigan.

