Tampa Pride paradegoers share messages of love, acceptance

YBOR CITY, Fla — It's hard to miss the joy at Tampa Pride—as it's baked into the very fabric of this event. But underneath that joy, at the 10th annual Tampa Pride Parade we found layers of acceptance.

It's a feeling that radiated from local mom Jamesine Diehl, who told us she wanted LGBTQ+ youth to feel seen.

"We're here to listen if you need a hand or your friends need one so we can reduce that mental health, you know, help the mental health awareness. It reduces suicide rates," she said.

We found that same sentiment with Taylor Randolph—a representative for Harmony Healthcare—who told us the group wanted people to be safe.

"We do no-cost testing, treatment, everything sexual health. We also do primary care," Randolph said.

And lastly, it was a feeling that was hard to miss in Liza and Carmen, the local couple going 45 years strong. They told us they want queer folks to know that lasting love is possible if you have a solid foundation.

"[You need good] communication, loving one another, understanding. And it's an honor to celebrate our love for one another," said Liza.

And when asked how we, as a community, can keep that acceptance going long after the crowds leave Ybor City, Randolph told ABC Action News that the start of change is often simple.

"The best thing you can do is be yourself," Randolph said.