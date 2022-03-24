Tampa Pride 2022: Everything you need to know

Tampa Pride weekend 2022 is here and ABC Action News is bringing you everything you need to know about the festivities.

About 80,000 people are expected to attend what is known as one of the first Pride events of the year.

Tampa Pride 2022 Street Festival

Things start Saturday with the Tampa Pride street festival which kicks off at 10:45 a.m. It features an Artisans Fair on 9th Avenue & HCC, the Health & Wellness Fair in the HCC parking lot between 14th & 15th Streets north of 8th Ave. Opening ceremonies take place beginning at 10:45am.

More information can be found on the Tampa Pride app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Tampa Pride 2022 Diversity Parade

The Tampa Pride 2022 Diversity Parade will be on March 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Ybor City. The parade will wind its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, down 7th Avenue to 20th Street. The parade will be announced from Centro Ybor beginning at 4 p.m.

Food Truck Alley will also run all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tampa Pride 2022 Pride at Night Concert

After the Street Festival and Diversity Parade, there will be a concert at the Cuban Club, also in Ybor, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will be in the parking lot and first floor, highlighting partner organizations, vendors and sponsors while offering a variety of food options, liquor and beer. Pride at Night will feature local and national performers. This event is 21+

VIP tickets for Pride @ Night can be purchased here.

You can see an event map of all the Tampa Pride festivities here.