Tampa Bay Pride Band tunes up for Tampa Pride 2022 in Ybor City this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Pride Band will once again adorn 7th Avenue in Ybor City Saturday for Tampa Pride.

David Triplett-Rosa is the artistic director of the band and said they've come quite the way since their inception in 2014.

"Right now we have kind of worked within our organization with our kind of grassroots trying to connect with people," Triplett-Rosa said.

The connection has been a successful one with the band now averaging 60 to 70 members.

Triplett-Rosa said the band offers more than a place to create music, but it also serves as a safe space for people to feel as though they're welcomed no matter who they are or how long they have been playing an instrument or twirling a flag.

"It is an all-inclusive band for everyone. It's also inclusive for sill set and ability," Triplett-Rosa said.

RECOMMENDED: Sensory area offered during Ybor PRIDE parade

Now more than ever, Triplett-Rosa said the band is needed given recent legislation that many people call the "Don't Say Gay Bill".

"This year we had some challenges. We had some challenges because I believe there's a lot of fear. Fear to participate. Fear to join. You know I think there are a lot of unknowns. I think there are a lot of members and they're not sure if this is the time to be visible because the law sometimes is changing. The legislation just puts a lot of fear and the unknowns in them," Triplett-Rosa said.

When the musical gems aren't marching down 7th Avenue in Ybor City they're practicing for concerts throughout the Tampa Bay area and often times raise money to give back to the community.

The band will perform the Star Spangled Banner on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. and march in the parade after.

For more information about the Tampa Bay Pride Band, visit tampabayprideband.com.