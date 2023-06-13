Tampa Police team up with nonprofit to assist with kids summer sports camp

TAMPA, Fla. — Wearing his Tampa Police uniform didn’t stop Eric Defelice from running a nice route and making a nice catch.

“That was the longest pass of my life. I had to make sure I caught it. I was a little nervous,” said Officer Defelice.

Defelice and many others from the Tampa Police Department helped sponsor the Badges for Baseball Multi-Sport Clinic at the Jackson Heights NFL Y.E.T. Center.

“It’s good for the kids to come out and see us. Who’s behind the badge? So many times, we see people on their worse days. We can come out here and interact with them and show them we are just like everybody else. We like to play football. We like to play soccer and have a good time,” said Defelice.

This camp, put on by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the City of Tampa, also features a baseball station, complete with hats from the Rays.

“I’m so excited to be here. This is probably the best place ever. I actually go to the Spring Hill camp for summer and it’s super cool. I’m just having so much fun,” said camper Sheena Price.

Even on a hot day, there are plenty of smiles and high-fives.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has been around for more than 20 years, helping at-risk kids.

“At the foundation, we realize not every kid has access to quality role models and we really like partnering with organizations like Tampa Parks and Rec who make it their mission to provide kids all these additional enrichment opportunities and experiences,” said Courtney Stephens, assistant director with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

It’s a full day of sports and fun, with plenty of opportunity for horsing around.