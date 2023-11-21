Tampa Police share advice to help avoid grinches during the holiday shopping

TAMPA, Fla. — As the holidays get into full swing, local law enforcement wants people to help do their part to make sure the shopping season is safe and smooth for everyone.

Tampa Police said as shoppers hit the stores in full force, so will they.

“We’re looking for certain things, suspicious activity in the parking lots, and such, but we’re also here to help people," said Roy Paz, a Master Patrol Officer with TPD's traffic squad.

The Tampa Police Department is launching its safe shopping season operation, and starting this week, the agency said police officers on foot, horseback, motorcycles, and inside unmarked patrol cars will be keeping a watchful eye on parking lots and shopping areas throughout the city.

They’re also asking you to help prevent crime too.

"There’s been many times that we’ve done this operation in the past where we find doors open," said Paz. "They get so distracted when they’re out and about shopping. They leave their doors open. They leave their packages. We’ve even found a purse once on top of a car."

It can be as simple as locking your car and leaving your valuables out of sight. Tampa Police suggested people stay alert to their surroundings and park cars in well-lit areas. And, of course, if you see something, say something.

“If somebody’s driving around suspicious, looking at cars, looking to see if they’re unlocked, anything that just heightens your sense of awareness to let us know," said Chief Lee Bercaw.

The same message goes for online shoppers. Law enforcement suggested having packages delivered when someone’s home to prevent porch pirates from spoiling your holiday.

“I work from home, so, luckily, I’m always near when something’s delivered to my house," said shopper Ryan Radcliff. “I like to keep stuff hidden if I do have valuables in the car, either under the seat or in the trunk. I don’t like to leave anything out in the open.”