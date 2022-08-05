Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside

The baby is safe and reunited with their mother
Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside WFTS JOHN P.png
WFTS
Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside WFTS JOHN P.png
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 17:01:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old baby inside Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect stole a 2011 black Kia Optima sedan from the 2500 block of Siesta Court after the mother had just gotten out of the car. The baby was recovered minutes later after the car was abandoned in the area of E. Wilder Avenue and N. Jamaica Street.

Area where car was stolen:

Area where car was abandoned:

Police said the baby was unharmed during the theft and has been reunited with its mom.

Tampa Police said the suspect was a woman in her late teens to early twenties and was wearing a black jacket or long-sleeved shirt and light-colored shorts.

Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside WFTS JOHN P 2.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.