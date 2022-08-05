Tampa Police searching for suspect who stole car with baby inside

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old baby inside Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect stole a 2011 black Kia Optima sedan from the 2500 block of Siesta Court after the mother had just gotten out of the car. The baby was recovered minutes later after the car was abandoned in the area of E. Wilder Avenue and N. Jamaica Street.

Area where car was stolen:



Area where car was abandoned:



Police said the baby was unharmed during the theft and has been reunited with its mom.

Tampa Police said the suspect was a woman in her late teens to early twenties and was wearing a black jacket or long-sleeved shirt and light-colored shorts.