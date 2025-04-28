Tampa Police search for suspect in shooting, victim hospitalized

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

TPD said officers arrived at HCA Florida Hospital on Hillsborough Avenue around 5:30 a.m., after the victim was brought there by his brother. They found the victim inside a vehicle at HCA Florida Hospital, and he was then transported to another local hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said the shooting happened near the 2600 block of 4th Avenue. Police said the victim described the suspect as a Black male with dreads, last seen wearing a Florida Gators shirt.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Tampa Police or Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.